Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford EcoSport

13,345 KM

Details Description Features

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | NAV |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | NAV |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 6267375
  2. 6267375
  3. 6267375
  4. 6267375
  5. 6267375
  6. 6267375
  7. 6267375
  8. 6267375
  9. 6267375
  10. 6267375
  11. 6267375
  12. 6267375
  13. 6267375
  14. 6267375
  15. 6267375
  16. 6267375
  17. 6267375
  18. 6267375
  19. 6267375
  20. 6267375
  21. 6267375
  22. 6267375
  23. 6267375
  24. 6267375
  25. 6267375
  26. 6267375
  27. 6267375
  28. 6267375
  29. 6267375
Contact Seller

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

13,345KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6267375
  • Stock #: 305078
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL8KC305078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,345 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START BUTTON, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, BLIND SPOT ASSIST AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 93,758 KM
$10,487 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 77,560 KM
$18,487 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Sport...
 25,907 KM
$26,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory