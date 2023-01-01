Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford EcoSport

25,661 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE INCOMING UNIT | MOONROOF | NAVI | REAR CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE INCOMING UNIT | MOONROOF | NAVI | REAR CAMERA |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

  1. 9639214
  2. 9639214
  3. 9639214
  4. 9639214
  5. 9639214
  6. 9639214
  7. 9639214
  8. 9639214
  9. 9639214
  10. 9639214
  11. 9639214
  12. 9639214
  13. 9639214
  14. 9639214
  15. 9639214
  16. 9639214
  17. 9639214
  18. 9639214
  19. 9639214
  20. 9639214
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639214
  • Stock #: X1022A
  • VIN: MAJ3S2GE5KC251687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1022A
  • Mileage 25,661 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS YET TO ARRIVE ON OUR LOT



Front Wheel Drive

Moonroof

SE Conv. Package w/ Navi

Rear Camera

Rear Sensing System



SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 1.0L I3 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT

110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Ambient Lighting, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi Modem, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SE Convenience Package, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2019 Ford EcoSport S...
 25,661 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma V...
 173,800 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge Limit...
 209,113 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory