$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
2019 Ford EcoSport
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE INCOMING UNIT | MOONROOF | NAVI | REAR CAMERA |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
25,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9639214
- Stock #: X1022A
- VIN: MAJ3S2GE5KC251687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X1022A
- Mileage 25,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Wheel Drive
Moonroof
SE Conv. Package w/ Navi
Rear Camera
Rear Sensing System
SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 1.0L I3 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Ambient Lighting, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi Modem, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SE Convenience Package, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7