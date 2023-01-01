Menu
2019 Ford Edge

39,785 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470906
  • Stock #: Z0070A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J98KBB83670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

