2019 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 7 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10470906

10470906 Stock #: Z0070A

Z0070A VIN: 2FMPK3J98KBB83670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 39,785 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.