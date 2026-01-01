Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Edge

103,000 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium - LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle
13467942

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium - LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K97KBC54216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT FX4 SUPERCREW - LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT FX4 SUPERCREW - LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA 185,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS450 - MASSAGE|DISTRONIC|BLINDSPOT|2xRIM&TIRE for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS450 - MASSAGE|DISTRONIC|BLINDSPOT|2xRIM&TIRE 105,000 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T AWD - SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Genesis G70 2.0T AWD - SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP 72,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2019 Ford Edge