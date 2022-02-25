$20,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8271978
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD3KUB72461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ESCAPE SAVES LOTS OF MONEY IN GAS DUE TO THE 1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
