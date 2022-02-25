Menu
2019 Ford Escape

157,700 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

2019 Ford Escape

SE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8414523
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD3KUB72460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ESCAPE SAVES LOTS OF MONEY IN GAS DUE TO THE 1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

