Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2019 Ford Escape
SEL SAFE & SMART PKG | SUN & STYLE PKG | 18" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
88,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9596344
- Stock #: 7605X
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUB38876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,433 KM
Vehicle Description
ActiveX Seats
Moonroof
Ford Safe and Smart Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
SEL 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
4WD, 6 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Delay-off headlights, Equipment Group 300A, Ford Safe/Smart & Sun/Style Package, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane-Keeping System, Panic alarm, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Rear window wiper, Security system, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7