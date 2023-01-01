Menu
2019 Ford Escape

88,433 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL SAFE & SMART PKG | SUN & STYLE PKG | 18" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

2019 Ford Escape

SEL SAFE & SMART PKG | SUN & STYLE PKG | 18" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9596344
  • Stock #: 7605X
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUB38876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,433 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. VEHICLE HAS NOT YET ARRIVED AT OUR STORE


ActiveX Seats

Moonroof

Ford Safe and Smart Package

Adaptive Cruise Control



SEL 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost


4WD, 6 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Delay-off headlights, Equipment Group 300A, Ford Safe/Smart & Sun/Style Package, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane-Keeping System, Panic alarm, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Rear window wiper, Security system, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

