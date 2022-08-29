Menu
2019 Ford Expedition

66,922 KM

Details Description Features

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
Platinum NAVIGATION | MOONROOF | COOLED SEATING | ALLOYS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,922KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214645
  • Stock #: 7535
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT1KEA60969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7535
  • Mileage 66,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6


4WD, 12 Speakers, 22" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

