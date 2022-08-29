$67,999+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford
2019 Ford Expedition
Platinum NAVIGATION | MOONROOF | COOLED SEATING | ALLOYS |
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
66,922KM
- Listing ID: 9214645
- Stock #: 7535
- VIN: 1FMJU1MT1KEA60969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 66,922 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 12 Speakers, 22" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7