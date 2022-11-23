$42,999+ tax & licensing
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2019 Ford Explorer
Limited LEATHER | HTD AND COOLED SEATING | MOONROOF | NAVI |
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
44,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9399283
- Stock #: X1262A
- VIN: 1FM5K8FH0KGA17902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Interior, 2nd Row Dual Captain Chairs, Twin Panel Moonroof, Trailer Towing Package, 20inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Vented Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seating, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, SYNC3, Navigation, Roof Rails, Rear View Camera
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
