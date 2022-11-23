Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

44,150 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited LEATHER | HTD AND COOLED SEATING | MOONROOF | NAVI |

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited LEATHER | HTD AND COOLED SEATING | MOONROOF | NAVI |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9399283
  • Stock #: X1262A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH0KGA17902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # X1262A
  • Mileage 44,150 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 300A Package 2.3L EcoBoost Engine 6 Speed Automatic Transmission


Leather Interior, 2nd Row Dual Captain Chairs, Twin Panel Moonroof, Trailer Towing Package, 20inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Vented Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seating, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, SYNC3, Navigation, Roof Rails, Rear View Camera

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

