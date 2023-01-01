Menu
2019 Ford F-150

84,119 KM

Details Features

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-3021

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

2019 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Location

The Humberview Group

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

866-303-3021

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

84,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10154343
  • Stock #: FP23069A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seat - Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

