$42,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-303-3021
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB
Location
The Humberview Group
379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5
866-303-3021
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
84,119KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10154343
- Stock #: FP23069A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seat - Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,119 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Bayfield Ford Lincoln
379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5