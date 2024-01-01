Menu
2019 Ford F-150

221,352 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2019 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E50KFC37196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 221,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford F-150