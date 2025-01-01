Menu
The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT with a 6.5-foot bed and 5.0L V8 engine is a rugged, no-nonsense workhorse built for the real world. Packing 395 horsepower and a stout 10-speed automatic transmission, this full-size pickup delivers serious towing power—up to 11,400 pounds—while keeping things smooth on the road. The XLT trim brings a solid mix of comfort and utility, with a roomy SuperCrew cab option, an 8-inch touchscreen, and practical features like a rearview camera and power-adjustable seats. Its 6.5-foot bed offers ample cargo space, perfect for hauling gear or tackling a job site. With a bold grille and classic F-150 stance, it's a dependable truck that's tough enough for work and polished enough for everyday life.

2019 Ford F-150

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew 4X4

12286608

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew 4X4

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55KKD19453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KKD19453
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT with a 6.5-foot bed and 5.0L V8 engine is a rugged, no-nonsense workhorse built for the real world. Packing 395 horsepower and a stout 10-speed automatic transmission, this full-size pickup delivers serious towing power—up to 11,400 pounds—while keeping things smooth on the road. The XLT trim brings a solid mix of comfort and utility, with a roomy SuperCrew cab option, an 8-inch touchscreen, and practical features like a rearview camera and power-adjustable seats. Its 6.5-foot bed offers ample cargo space, perfect for hauling gear or tackling a job site. With a bold grille and classic F-150 stance, it’s a dependable truck that’s tough enough for work and polished enough for everyday life.

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Step Bumper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford F-150