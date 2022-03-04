Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

112,984 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8464206
  2. 8464206
  3. 8464206
  4. 8464206
  5. 8464206
  6. 8464206
  7. 8464206
  8. 8464206
  9. 8464206
Contact Seller

0

+ taxes & licensing

112,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464206
  • Stock #: X0184A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KKD21102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X0184A
  • Mileage 112,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 194,525 KM
0 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer L...
 81,500 KM
0 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 55,119 KM
$54,963 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory