2019 Ford F-150

102,900 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT CREW CAB/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8965564
  • Stock #: 2650E
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XKFC58030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 102,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE FORD F-150 HAS LOTS OF LEGROOM FOR YOUR PASSENGERS AND A 6.5 FOOT BOX FOR YOUR PRECIOUS CARGO.  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

