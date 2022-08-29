Menu
2019 Ford F-150

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT INCOMING UNIT | SPORT PKG | PWR RR WINDOW |

2019 Ford F-150

XLT INCOMING UNIT | SPORT PKG | PWR RR WINDOW |

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9214642
  Stock #: X1045A
  VIN: 1FTEW1E52KFB93623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # X1045A
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. TRUCK HAS NOT ARRIVED ON OUR LOT YET.


XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8


4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Alloy wheels, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

