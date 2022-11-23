Menu
2019 Ford F-150

65,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9413548
  • Stock #: X0797A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG7KFC37200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

