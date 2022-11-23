$CALL+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2019 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9413548
- Stock #: X0797A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG7KFC37200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
