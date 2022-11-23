$87,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2019 Ford F-350
2019 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing
36,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9359110
- Stock #: X1116A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KED48614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # X1116A
- Mileage 36,833 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7