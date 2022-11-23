Menu
2019 Ford F-350

36,833 KM

Details Features

$87,995

+ tax & licensing
$87,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

XLT

2019 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$87,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9359110
  • Stock #: X1116A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KED48614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # X1116A
  • Mileage 36,833 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

