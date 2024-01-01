$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Fiesta
SE APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
2019 Ford Fiesta
SE APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FADP4EJ7KM125220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
THE FORD FIESTA COMES WITH A BIG SCREEN INCLUDING APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, WIFI AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING (705)797-1100
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
2019 Ford Fiesta SE APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! 125,300 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte LX 6-SPEED MANUAL!! 153,300 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Express CLASSIC TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!! 134,200 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Email Eckert Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Ford Fiesta