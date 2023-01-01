2019 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10239455

10239455 VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5102697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.