2019 Ford Mustang

48,000 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239455
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5102697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RIDE INTO SUMMER WITH THIS 300 HP SPORTS CAR BUT SAVE MONEY ON THE ECO BOOST ENGINE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, IPOD AND SPORT/COMFORT AND NORMAL MODES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

