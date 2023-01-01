$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
90,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10447707
- Stock #: 1235A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5105229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,123 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
