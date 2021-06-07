2019 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7317071

7317071 Stock #: 2481E

2481E VIN: 1FA6P8CF2K5175995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 10,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection COOLED LEATHER SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.