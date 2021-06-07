2019 Ford Mustang

Menu
10,600 KM

Details Description Features

GT PREMIUM CALIFORNIA SPECIAL!!

GT PREMIUM CALIFORNIA SPECIAL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7317071
  • Stock #: 2481E
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF2K5175995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,600 KM

Vehicle Description

THE MUSTANG GT CALIFORNIA SPECIAL IS AUTOMATIC WITH 460 HORSEPOWER AND NAVIGATION!! IT ONLY HAS 10,600 KMS WOW!! THE GT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
DUAL EXHAUST
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
COOLED LEATHER SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

