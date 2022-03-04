Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

48,910 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8596151
  2. 8596151
  3. 8596151
  4. 8596151
  5. 8596151
  6. 8596151
  7. 8596151
  8. 8596151
  9. 8596151
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596151
  • Stock #: 7397L
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF8K5164399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7397L
  • Mileage 48,910 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 91,335 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue S
 216,449 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 XLT
 31,506 KM
$61,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory