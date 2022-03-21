$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Fastback/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
47,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8870777
- Stock #: 2643E
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5102797
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 47,300 KM
THE FORD MUSTANG WITH THE 2.3L ECO BOOST ENGINE WILL GIVE YOU UP TO 310 HORSEPOWER BUT STILL SAVING MONEY ON GAS!! CHOOSE WHICH MODE YOU WANT SUCH AS SPORT, NORMAL OR COMFORT. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND USB. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
