2019 Ford Mustang

47,300 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Fastback/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Fastback/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8870777
  • Stock #: 2643E
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5102797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE FORD MUSTANG WITH THE 2.3L ECO BOOST ENGINE WILL GIVE YOU UP TO 310 HORSEPOWER BUT STILL SAVING MONEY ON GAS!! CHOOSE WHICH MODE YOU WANT SUCH AS SPORT, NORMAL OR COMFORT.  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND USB. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

