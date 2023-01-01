Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

47,300 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

Premium NAVIGATION/COOLED LEATHER SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

Premium NAVIGATION/COOLED LEATHER SEATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1685026198
  2. 1685026199
  3. 1685026201
  4. 1685026203
  5. 1685026204
  6. 1685026205
  7. 1685026207
  8. 1685026208
  9. 1685026209
  10. 1685026210
  11. 1685026212
  12. 1685026213
  13. 1685026216
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990068
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5102791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE FORD MUSTANG WITH THE 2.3L ECO BOOST ENGINE WILL GIVE YOU UP TO 310 HORSEPOWER BUT STILL SAVING MONEY ON GAS!! CHOOSE WHICH MODE YOU WANT SUCH AS SPORT, NORMAL OR COMFORT.  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND USB. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2016 Kia Optima EX ...
 113,300 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 92,600 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Pr...
 47,300 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory