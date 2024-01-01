Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the versatile and refined 2019 Ford Ranger 4X4 Super Crew Lariat, a mid-size truck that combines robust performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Beneath its stylish exterior lies a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. Features include LED headlamps and tail lamps, dual power heated mirrors, power heated front leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone electronic air conditioning, BLIS with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, rear view camera, capless fuel filler, tire pressure monitoring, B&O sound, navigation system, technology package, remote start, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch aluminum wheels and black appearance package. Schedule a test drive today to experience the capabilities and comfort of this exceptional truck.<br> <br> Key Features:<br> <br> 2.3L EcoBoost Engine: Delivers robust performance and efficiency.<br> 10-Speed Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and responsive shifting.<br> LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps: Ensure excellent visibility and a modern look.<br> Dual Power Heated Mirrors: Enhance convenience and visibility.<br> Power Heated Front Leather Seats: Provide comfort and luxury.<br> Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel: Adds a touch of sophistication.<br> Dual Zone Electronic A/C: Ensures a pleasant environment for all passengers.<br> BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert: Enhances safety and awareness.<br> Capless Fuel Filler: Adds practical benefits for everyday driving.<br> Lane Keeping System: Helps you stay on course.<br> Pre-Collision Assist: Enhances overall safety.<br> Rear View Camera: Ensures easy and safe parking maneuvers.<br> Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Keeps you informed about your vehicles health.<br> B&O Sound System: Provides an immersive audio experience.<br> Navigation System: Stay on track with ease.<br> Technology Package: Adds advanced features and convenience.<br> Remote Start: Adds convenience for starting your vehicle from a distance.<br> Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead for stress-free driving.<br> 18-Inch Aluminum Wheels: Enhance the vehicles appearance and performance.<br> Black Appearance Package: Adds a sleek and stylish touch to the exterior.<br>

2019 Ford Ranger

39,472 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Ranger

Lariat 2.3L ECOBOOST | 10-SPEED AUTO | TECH PACKAGE | BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

Lariat 2.3L ECOBOOST | 10-SPEED AUTO | TECH PACKAGE | BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 11404186
  2. 11404186
  3. 11404186
  4. 11404186
  5. 11404186
  6. 11404186
  7. 11404186
  8. 11404186
  9. 11404186
  10. 11404186
  11. 11404186
  12. 11404186
  13. 11404186
  14. 11404186
  15. 11404186
  16. 11404186
  17. 11404186
  18. 11404186
  19. 11404186
  20. 11404186
  21. 11404186
  22. 11404186
  23. 11404186
  24. 11404186
  25. 11404186
  26. 11404186
  27. 11404186
  28. 11404186
  29. 11404186
  30. 11404186
  31. 11404186
  32. 11404186
  33. 11404186
  34. 11404186
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,472KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH4KLA51664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the versatile and refined 2019 Ford Ranger 4X4 Super Crew Lariat, a mid-size truck that combines robust performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Beneath its stylish exterior lies a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. Features include LED headlamps and tail lamps, dual power heated mirrors, power heated front leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone electronic air conditioning, BLIS with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, rear view camera, capless fuel filler, tire pressure monitoring, B&O sound, navigation system, technology package, remote start, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch aluminum wheels and black appearance package. Schedule a test drive today to experience the capabilities and comfort of this exceptional truck.




Key Features:




2.3L EcoBoost Engine: Delivers robust performance and efficiency.

10-Speed Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and responsive shifting.

LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps: Ensure excellent visibility and a modern look.

Dual Power Heated Mirrors: Enhance convenience and visibility.

Power Heated Front Leather Seats: Provide comfort and luxury.

Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel: Adds a touch of sophistication.

Dual Zone Electronic A/C: Ensures a pleasant environment for all passengers.

BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert: Enhances safety and awareness.

Capless Fuel Filler: Adds practical benefits for everyday driving.

Lane Keeping System: Helps you stay on course.

Pre-Collision Assist: Enhances overall safety.

Rear View Camera: Ensures easy and safe parking maneuvers.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Keeps you informed about your vehicles health.

B&O Sound System: Provides an immersive audio experience.

Navigation System: Stay on track with ease.

Technology Package: Adds advanced features and convenience.

Remote Start: Adds convenience for starting your vehicle from a distance.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead for stress-free driving.

18-Inch Aluminum Wheels: Enhance the vehicles appearance and performance.

Black Appearance Package: Adds a sleek and stylish touch to the exterior.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE 1.6L ECOBOOST ENGINE | 6-SPEED AUTO | 4WD for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 1.6L ECOBOOST ENGINE | 6-SPEED AUTO | 4WD 192,571 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 2.3L ECOBOOST | 10-SPEED AUTO | TECH PACKAGE | BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 2.3L ECOBOOST | 10-SPEED AUTO | TECH PACKAGE | BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE 39,472 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Comfortline for sale in Barrie, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Comfortline 153,564 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger