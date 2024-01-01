$39,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
Lariat 2.3L ECOBOOST | 10-SPEED AUTO | TECH PACKAGE | BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,472KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH4KLA51664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the versatile and refined 2019 Ford Ranger 4X4 Super Crew Lariat, a mid-size truck that combines robust performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Beneath its stylish exterior lies a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. Features include LED headlamps and tail lamps, dual power heated mirrors, power heated front leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone electronic air conditioning, BLIS with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, rear view camera, capless fuel filler, tire pressure monitoring, B&O sound, navigation system, technology package, remote start, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch aluminum wheels and black appearance package. Schedule a test drive today to experience the capabilities and comfort of this exceptional truck.
Key Features:
2.3L EcoBoost Engine: Delivers robust performance and efficiency.
10-Speed Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and responsive shifting.
LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps: Ensure excellent visibility and a modern look.
Dual Power Heated Mirrors: Enhance convenience and visibility.
Power Heated Front Leather Seats: Provide comfort and luxury.
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel: Adds a touch of sophistication.
Dual Zone Electronic A/C: Ensures a pleasant environment for all passengers.
BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert: Enhances safety and awareness.
Capless Fuel Filler: Adds practical benefits for everyday driving.
Lane Keeping System: Helps you stay on course.
Pre-Collision Assist: Enhances overall safety.
Rear View Camera: Ensures easy and safe parking maneuvers.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Keeps you informed about your vehicles health.
B&O Sound System: Provides an immersive audio experience.
Navigation System: Stay on track with ease.
Technology Package: Adds advanced features and convenience.
Remote Start: Adds convenience for starting your vehicle from a distance.
Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead for stress-free driving.
18-Inch Aluminum Wheels: Enhance the vehicles appearance and performance.
Black Appearance Package: Adds a sleek and stylish touch to the exterior.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Email Barrie Ford
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
