2019 Ford Ranger

50,452 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT PKG | TRAILER PKG | REAR CAMERA |

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT PKG | TRAILER PKG | REAR CAMERA |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9413536
  Stock #: X1369A
  VIN: 1FTER1FH3KLA65408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # X1369A
  • Mileage 50,452 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT


4WD, 8-Way Pwr Driver w/Pwr Lumbar & Heated Driver/Pass, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Leather-Wrapped Shifter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Magnetic Front & Rear Bumper, Magnetic Wheel-Lip Moulding, Manual-Sliding Rear-Window, Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Power Glass, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Box Decal, SYNC 3, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 17" Magnetic Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

