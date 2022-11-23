2019 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 4 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9413536

9413536 Stock #: X1369A

X1369A VIN: 1FTER1FH3KLA65408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # X1369A

Mileage 50,452 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.