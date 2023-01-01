$37,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT INCOMING UNIT | TOW PKG | ALLOYS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
71,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9643249
- Stock #: Y0106AX
- VIN: 1FTER4FH5KLA25378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
4WD, 8-Way Pwr Driver w/Pwr Lumbar & Heated Driver/Pass, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather-Wrapped Shifter, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Magnetic Front & Rear Bumper, Magnetic Wheel-Lip Moulding, Manual-Sliding Rear-Window, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Power Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Box Decal, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 17" Magnetic Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7