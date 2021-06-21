Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

65,508 KM

Details Description

$44,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

250 Van Low Roof w/Sliding Pass. 130-in. WB

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

250 Van Low Roof w/Sliding Pass. 130-in. WB

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 7411433
  2. 7411433
  3. 7411433
  4. 7411433
  5. 7411433
  6. 7411433
  7. 7411433
  8. 7411433
  9. 7411433
  10. 7411433
  11. 7411433
  12. 7411433
  13. 7411433
  14. 7411433
  15. 7411433
  16. 7411433
  17. 7411433
  18. 7411433
  19. 7411433
  20. 7411433
  21. 7411433
  22. 7411433
  23. 7411433
  24. 7411433
Contact Seller

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

65,508KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7411433
  • Stock #: B22656
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YG2KKB22656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,508 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE AND ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 87,729 KM
$18,987 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Highland...
 148,128 KM
$21,987 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris
 209,359 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory