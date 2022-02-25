Menu
2019 GMC Canyon

61,158 KM

Details Features

$38,372

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

SLE

Location

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

61,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8430051
  • Stock #: 7363B
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN8K1191781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7363B
  • Mileage 61,158 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

