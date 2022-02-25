$38,372+ tax & licensing
$38,372
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2019 GMC Canyon
2019 GMC Canyon
SLE
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$38,372
+ taxes & licensing
61,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8430051
- Stock #: 7363B
- VIN: 1GTG6CEN8K1191781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 7363B
- Mileage 61,158 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7