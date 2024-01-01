$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION LIMITED BLACK WHEELS & RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 109,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SIERRA ELEVATION HAS LOTS OF IN-BED TIE DOWN POINTS AND HAS A MASSIVE BED CAPACITY!! THE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY IS ATTRACTIVE AND EASY TO USE. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK RIMS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER AND MUCH MORE. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
