2019 GMC Sierra 1500

<p>THE SIERRA ELEVATION HAS LOTS OF IN-BED TIE DOWN POINTS AND HAS A MASSIVE BED CAPACITY!! THE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY IS ATTRACTIVE AND EASY TO USE. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK RIMS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER AND MUCH MORE. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.</p>

109,200 KM

Details

ELEVATION LIMITED BLACK WHEELS & RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
109,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GTV2LEC0K1190216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 109,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SIERRA ELEVATION HAS LOTS OF IN-BED TIE DOWN POINTS AND HAS A MASSIVE BED CAPACITY!! THE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY IS ATTRACTIVE AND EASY TO USE. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK RIMS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER AND MUCH MORE. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BUILT IN TRAILER BRAKES
Black Wheels

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
Directions
