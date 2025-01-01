Menu
Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
153,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTN9AEH0KG247521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 153,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that's ready to tackle any job? Look no further than this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Regular Cab at Eckert Auto Sales! This white beauty boasts a powerful 4.3L V6 engine, a spacious 8 foot box, and a rugged spray-in box liner, perfect for hauling cargo and taking on tough terrain. The gray interior offers a comfortable and functional space, complete with a range of modern features. With 153,900 km on the odometer, this Sierra 1500 has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of reliable service.

This GMC Sierra 1500 is packed with features that enhance both comfort and convenience. Enjoy the ease of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for seamless smartphone connectivity, while the rearview camera provides added safety and visibility. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning system, and take advantage of the convenience of keyless entry and power windows. Additionally, the Sierra 1500 comes equipped with a trailer hitch, making it ideal for towing and hauling heavy loads.

Whether you're a contractor, an avid outdoorsman, or simply need a dependable truck for everyday use, this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is a solid choice. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience its capabilities firsthand.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

