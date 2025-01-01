$22,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Reg Cab 140" SPRAY IN BOXLINER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 153,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that's ready to tackle any job? Look no further than this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Regular Cab at Eckert Auto Sales! This white beauty boasts a powerful 4.3L V6 engine, a spacious 8 foot box, and a rugged spray-in box liner, perfect for hauling cargo and taking on tough terrain. The gray interior offers a comfortable and functional space, complete with a range of modern features. With 153,900 km on the odometer, this Sierra 1500 has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of reliable service.
This GMC Sierra 1500 is packed with features that enhance both comfort and convenience. Enjoy the ease of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for seamless smartphone connectivity, while the rearview camera provides added safety and visibility. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning system, and take advantage of the convenience of keyless entry and power windows. Additionally, the Sierra 1500 comes equipped with a trailer hitch, making it ideal for towing and hauling heavy loads.
Whether you're a contractor, an avid outdoorsman, or simply need a dependable truck for everyday use, this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is a solid choice. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience its capabilities firsthand.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
