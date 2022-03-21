Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

78,326 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8815397
  • Stock #: X0858A
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED0KZ336783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # X0858A
  • Mileage 78,326 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

