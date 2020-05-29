2019 GMC Terrain

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- Driver Restriction Features
- ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
