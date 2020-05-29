2019 GMC Terrain

Menu
  • 31,269KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5139344
  • Stock #: TTB005A
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV1KL164164
Exterior Colour
Black
Engine
4-cylinder

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

