Get ready to experience the thrill of driving in style with this stunning 2019 Honda Accord Sport, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ensuring a smooth and exhilarating ride. The pristine white exterior perfectly complements the luxurious black leather interior, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. With only 81,200km on the odometer, this Accord is practically brand new, offering years of reliable performance and enjoyment.

Enjoy the freedom of the open road with the panoramic sunroof, letting in the fresh air and sunshine on even the cloudiest days. Stay cozy on chilly mornings with the heated leather seats, providing ultimate comfort and warmth. The advanced technology features, like the lane departure assist and proximity key, ensure a safe and convenient driving experience. And with a premium sound system and Bluetooth connectivity, your commute will be filled with your favorite tunes.

This 2019 Honda Accord Sport is packed with features that will make you fall in love with driving. Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a vehicle that combines style, performance, and technology. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional Accord for yourself! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100

2019 Honda Accord

81,200 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

Sport SUNROOF/HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

12059212

2019 Honda Accord

Sport SUNROOF/HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F30KA802602

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of driving in style with this stunning 2019 Honda Accord Sport, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ensuring a smooth and exhilarating ride. The pristine white exterior perfectly complements the luxurious black leather interior, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. With only 81,200km on the odometer, this Accord is practically brand new, offering years of reliable performance and enjoyment.

Enjoy the freedom of the open road with the panoramic sunroof, letting in the fresh air and sunshine on even the cloudiest days. Stay cozy on chilly mornings with the heated leather seats, providing ultimate comfort and warmth. The advanced technology features, like the lane departure assist and proximity key, ensure a safe and convenient driving experience. And with a premium sound system and Bluetooth connectivity, your commute will be filled with your favorite tunes.

This 2019 Honda Accord Sport is packed with features that will make you fall in love with driving. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a vehicle that combines style, performance, and technology. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional Accord for yourself! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Honda Accord