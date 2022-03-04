Menu
2019 Honda Civic

62,131 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

Touring

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,131KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8493856
  • Stock #: 2675
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F98KH102675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 62,131 KM

Vehicle Description

**2019 HONDA CIVIC TOURING **
** Professionally Detailed .
 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!


Dont dream it. Drive it!
 
 2 Locations to Serve you:
SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   93 Bradford St.
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      Barrie, ON L4N 3A7 
905-956-7800                                     705-252-2886

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-XXXX

705-252-2886

