Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

14,784 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 8506751
  2. 8506751
  3. 8506751
  4. 8506751
  5. 8506751
  6. 8506751
  7. 8506751
  8. 8506751
  9. 8506751
  10. 8506751
  11. 8506751
  12. 8506751
  13. 8506751
  14. 8506751
  15. 8506751
  16. 8506751
  17. 8506751
  18. 8506751
  19. 8506751
  20. 8506751
  21. 8506751
  22. 8506751
  23. 8506751
  24. 8506751
  25. 8506751
  26. 8506751
  27. 8506751
  28. 8506751
  29. 8506751
  30. 8506751
  31. 8506751
  32. 8506751
  33. 8506751
  34. 8506751
  35. 8506751
  36. 8506751
  37. 8506751
  38. 8506751
  39. 8506751
  40. 8506751
  41. 8506751
  42. 8506751
  43. 8506751
  44. 8506751
  45. 8506751
  46. 8506751
  47. 8506751
  48. 8506751
  49. 8506751
  50. 8506751
  51. 8506751
  52. 8506751
  53. 8506751
  54. 8506751
  55. 8506751
  56. 8506751
  57. 8506751
  58. 8506751
  59. 8506751
  60. 8506751
  61. 8506751
  62. 8506751
  63. 8506751
  64. 8506751
  65. 8506751
  66. 8506751
  67. 8506751
  68. 8506751
  69. 8506751
  70. 8506751
  71. 8506751
  72. 8506751
  73. 8506751
  74. 8506751
  75. 8506751
  76. 8506751
  77. 8506751
  78. 8506751
  79. 8506751
  80. 8506751
  81. 8506751
  82. 8506751
  83. 8506751
  84. 8506751
  85. 8506751
  86. 8506751
  87. 8506751
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,784KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8506751
  • Stock #: 24234A
  • VIN: 2GHFC2F76KH035255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,784 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2018 Hyundai Elantra
54,090 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra
54,090 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue
142,363 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory