2019 Honda Civic

34,235 KM

Details Description Features

$30,986

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Sport CLEAN CARFAX | SUNROOF | LOW KMS

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9689011
  • Stock #: 35941CU
  • VIN: SHHFK7H44KU302060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, Cloth.

Sport 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD

Crystal Black Pearl


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

