$30,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,986
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Sport CLEAN CARFAX | SUNROOF | LOW KMS
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,986
+ taxes & licensing
34,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9689011
- Stock #: 35941CU
- VIN: SHHFK7H44KU302060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,235 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, Cloth.
Sport 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD
Crystal Black Pearl
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3