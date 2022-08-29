Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

96,924 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Location

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

96,924KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9058810
  • Stock #: C24506A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4KU767259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C24506A
  • Mileage 96,924 KM

Vehicle Description

100% APPROVAL
EVERYBODY is 100% APPROVED At
THE LOAN ARRANGER
You find a Car, Truck, Bike or RV on KiJiJi and we will finance it.
Selling your car? We will finance the buyer!
You find it we will finance it!!!


Call now 1 855 364 5626
Select 1 for our Toronto Location
Select 2 for our Barrie Location
Select 3 for our Oshawa Location
Select 4 for our Cambridge Location

O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required. 100% approval based on income and ability to pay 100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 109,953 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla
132,270 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot
186,207 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

