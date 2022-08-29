Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

81,974 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED|NO ACCIDENT | CARPLAY| R.CAM| B.SPOT|H.SEATS|

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED|NO ACCIDENT | CARPLAY| R.CAM| B.SPOT|H.SEATS|

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 9060793
  2. 9060793
  3. 9060793
  4. 9060793
  5. 9060793
  6. 9060793
  7. 9060793
  8. 9060793
  9. 9060793
  10. 9060793
  11. 9060793
  12. 9060793
  13. 9060793
  14. 9060793
  15. 9060793
  16. 9060793
  17. 9060793
  18. 9060793
  19. 9060793
  20. 9060793
  21. 9060793
  22. 9060793
  23. 9060793
  24. 9060793
  25. 9060793
  26. 9060793
  27. 9060793
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,974KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9060793
  • Stock #: 1389
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6KU853687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1389
  • Mileage 81,974 KM

Vehicle Description

100% ACCIDENT FREE| PREFERRED | APPLE CARPLAY| FRONT HEATED SEATS| BLIND SPOT ASSIT| CRUISE CONTROL| HEATED STEERING WHEEL . 


 


Car Central is open by appointment only. Call us at 705-503-5000 or email at sales@carcentral.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 290 Yonge St, Barrie ON, L4N 4C7.  Thank you!


 


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


 


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Car Central! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Car Central Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Car Central. Call us at 705-503-5000 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://www.carcentral.ca/contact-us/


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


Car Central is family owned and operated for over 10 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. 


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


 


PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C!


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 37,624 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 126,670 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano N...
 109,651 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory