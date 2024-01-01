Menu
THE KONA IS A TOP COMPETITOR AMOUNG SUBCOMPACT SUVS THANKS TO A STRONG TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, SHARP HANDLING AND A USABLE INTERIOR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE FOR SAFETY AND APPLE CARPLAY FOR YOUR SONG LISTS. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION  (705)797-1100.

2019 Hyundai KONA

125,500 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

Trend AWD APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

2019 Hyundai KONA

Trend AWD APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K3CA56KU328639

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE KONA IS A TOP COMPETITOR AMOUNG SUBCOMPACT SUVS THANKS TO A STRONG TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, SHARP HANDLING AND A USABLE INTERIOR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE FOR SAFETY AND APPLE CARPLAY FOR YOUR SONG LISTS. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION  (705)797-1100.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty Included

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cross-Traffic Alert

2019 Hyundai KONA