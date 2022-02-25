Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

95,800 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Preferred/AWD/ANDROID AUTO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8342976
  • Stock #: 2575E
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA8KU198703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE KONA IS READY FOR THE KIDS IT IS EQUIPPED WITH TUXMATS FRONT AND REAR!! ALSO THE OFF ROAD FEATURE IS THERE FOR YOUR SUMMER FUN.  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WTH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVE MODES, 4X4 LOCK, ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
