Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Hyundai KONA
Preferred/AWD/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8481474
- VIN: KM8K2CAA8KU198702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THE KONA IS READY FOR THE KIDS IT IS EQUIPPED WITH TUXMATS FRONT AND REAR!! ALSO THE OFF ROAD FEATURE IS THERE FOR YOUR SUMMER FUN. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WTH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVE MODES, 4X4 LOCK, ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1