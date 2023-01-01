$26,686+ tax & licensing
$26,686
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
60,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9564421
- Stock #: 36886AU
- VIN: KM8K6CAA7KU352595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36886AU
- Mileage 60,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
