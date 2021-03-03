2019 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
1-800-403-3225
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4
1-800-403-3225
+ taxes & licensing
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4