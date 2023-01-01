$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
51,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9594943
- Stock #: 24757A
- VIN: KM8J23A4XKU961794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,308 KM
Vehicle Description
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready
