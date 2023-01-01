Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

60,700 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 GL LANE DEPARTURE!!

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2.0 GL LANE DEPARTURE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961430
  • VIN: KMHTG6AF8KU004529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,700 KM

Vehicle Description

JUMP INTO THIS UNIQUE 3 DOOR HATCHBACK AND HAVE FUN!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE, BLUETOOTH, AUX, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AUX, USB, IPOD AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Cross-Traffic Alert

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

