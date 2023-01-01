$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2.0 GL LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
60,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9961430
- VIN: KMHTG6AF8KU004529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,700 KM
Vehicle Description
JUMP INTO THIS UNIQUE 3 DOOR HATCHBACK AND HAVE FUN!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE, BLUETOOTH, AUX, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AUX, USB, IPOD AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1