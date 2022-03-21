$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2019 Infiniti QX60
2019 Infiniti QX60
PURE
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
102,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8815409
- Stock #: 7446X
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM5KC512727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 7446X
- Mileage 102,777 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7