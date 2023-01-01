Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

131,923 KM

Details Description Features

$28,494

+ tax & licensing
$28,494

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk ALL WHEEL DRIVE | COLD WEATHER GROUP | PWR TAILGATE |

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk ALL WHEEL DRIVE | COLD WEATHER GROUP | PWR TAILGATE |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,494

+ taxes & licensing

131,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9804895
  • Stock #: Y0132A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7KD475637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,923 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Cold Weather Group

Safety Tech Group

Heated Seats



Trailhawk 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6


6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Cold Weather Group, Comfort/Convenience Group, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27E Trailhawk, Quick Order Package 2ZE Trailhawk, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

