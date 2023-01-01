$28,494+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk ALL WHEEL DRIVE | COLD WEATHER GROUP | PWR TAILGATE |
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9804895
- Stock #: Y0132A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX7KD475637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Cold Weather Group
Safety Tech Group
Heated Seats
Trailhawk 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6
6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Cold Weather Group, Comfort/Convenience Group, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27E Trailhawk, Quick Order Package 2ZE Trailhawk, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7