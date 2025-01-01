$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Compass
Upland Edition
2019 Jeep Compass
Upland Edition
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4NJDAB3KT756762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Upland Edition 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
STING GREY
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Urethane Shift Knob (STD)
TECH GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display Keyless Enter 'N Go Proximity Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio Body Colour Door Handles
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GT UPLAND EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) Upland Fascias Upland Suspension Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Silver Anodized Interior Accents Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Fr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 62,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 80,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 185,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2019 Jeep Compass