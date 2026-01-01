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2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
117,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG4KC718377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Limited X 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BG LIMITED X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Granite Crystal Exterior Badging SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX(click to show)
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee